'I Have No PM Dreams, RSS Has No Such Plans Either': Nitin Gadkari

Lok Sabha polls: Nitin Gadkari, a former BJP chief, stressed that "tireless work" was his mantra.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said neither does he have any aspirations nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor, any plans to project him as a prime ministerial candidate for the national election. The remarks come amid speculation that he would be projected as the next prime minister of the country if his party needed support of other political parties to form a government after the election.

The senior minister made it clear that "neither there is anything like this in my mind nor RSS has any such thing. Nation comes supreme for us," Mr Gadkari told news agency PTI in an interview.

"I do not see dreams, neither I go to anyone nor I do any lobbying. I am not in this race... I my telling you from my heart," he said.

Nitin Gadkari's comments in the recent past were construed by the Congress as an "attack" on the party's leadership and Prime Narendra Modi. Today, Mr Gadkari said that he and his party stood "solidly behind Modiji who is doing very good work".

Mr Gadkari and Congress president Rahul Gandhi's camaraderie on the sidelines of the Republic Day Parade had also grabbed attention. Days after sitting beside each other, Mr Gandhi said Mr Gadkari was the only one who had some guts.

"I have not done any calculation, never set targets - neither in politics nor in work. Mai to chala jidhar chale rasta (I follow the path wherever it leads). I accomplished whatever was assigned to me," Mr Gadkari told PTI.

"Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne (day dreaming)," Mr Gadkari had said on March 1 when asked if he would be projected as the candidate for the top job.

Last month, United Progressive Alliance(UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi appreciated Nitin Gadkari for the "wonderful" work he has been doing in improving the country''s infrastructure.