Nitin Gadkari Hits Back After Former Student Leader's 'Bizarre' Tweet

The plot to assassinate the Prime Minister in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows has been revealed in a letter seized from the home of a suspected Maoist, the Pune police told a court last week.
The plan was mentioned in a letter seized from the house of Rona Wilson - one of the five arrested people whom the police have described as the "top brass of urban Maoists'.
Without naming Ms Rashid, Mr Gadkari responded: "I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizzare comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM," his tweet read.
Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) June 9, 2018
Ms Rashid tweeted again, accusing the minister of over-reacting and questioned if he would take similar action in another situation:
Leader of world's biggest party gets worked up about a sarcastic tweet. Imagine what an innocent student @UmarKhalidJNU must be going through after a baseless media assault on him & his father by Times Now.— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) June 9, 2018
Mr. Gadkari, will you also take action against Rahul Shivshankar? https://t.co/tNDZLrqOKV
Last week, JNU student leader Umar Khalid filed a complaint with the Delhi Police saying he received death threats from a man who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari. Two years ago, Mr Khalid's father Syed Qasim Illyas Rasool had also filed a police complaint, claiming he received a phone call "threatening to kill" his son if he doesn't leave the country.
The others arrested along with Rona Wilson over January's caste-related violence in Maharashtra's Bhima-Koregaon were Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, lawyer Surendra Gadling and activists Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen.