Nitin Gadkari Hits Back After Former Student Leader's 'Bizarre' Tweet

Looks like RSS/Gadkari is planning to assassinate Modi, and then blame it upon Muslims/Communists and then lynch Muslims #RajivGandhiStyle

Leader of world's biggest party gets worked up about a sarcastic tweet. Imagine what an innocent student @UmarKhalidJNU must be going through after a baseless media assault on him & his father by Times Now.



Mr. Gadkari, will you also take action against Rahul Shivshankar? https://t.co/tNDZLrqOKV