'GDP Not Bible Or Mahabharat, Won't Be Important In Future': BJP MP

Nishikant Dubey is the BJP MP from the Godda constituency in Jharkhand.

Days after the latest GDP (Gross Domestic Product) figures pointed at a deeper economic slowdown, a BJP leader said in parliament that in future, "GDP will stop being relevant". Whether people are happy is more important than GDP, the BJP's Nishikant Dubey said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

"GDP came in 1934; there was no GDP before that. So there is no use taking the GDP as Bible, Ramayan or Mahabharat. In the future, GDP will not be of much use as an economic indicator," Nishikant Dubey said.

He went on to explain that "the new theory" is whether sustainable economic welfare had benefited the common man. "Sustainable development, happiness is more important than GDP," the BJP MP said.

On Friday, GDP figures of the July-September quarter dropped to a six-year-low of 4.5 per cent, its weakest pace since 2013, dragged by low manufacturing, agriculture and mining activity. Data showed consumer demand, private investment and exports all struggling.

The trend of subdued consumption is being cited as the main reason for the successive fall in GDP growth rate. All the major sectors, including automobile, capital goods, banks, consumer durables, FMCG and real estate, have been hit.

Last year in the same quarter the GDP growth was at seven per cent.