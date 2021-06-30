Nirmala Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Discuss Global Minimum Tax

During the call, Janet L Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20. (File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax.

"Yellen discussed that the US and India have a shared interest in implementing a robust global minimum tax," said the Department of Treasury.

During the call, Yellen stressed on the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive, the treasury said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)