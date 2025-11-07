Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils 2 Major Guwahati Landmarks Worth Rs 327 Crore

It's a moment of pride for Guwahati as Assam's most ambitious urban beautification initiatives - the Guwahati Gateway River Terminal and the Brahmaputra Riverfront, were inaugurated today by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Valued at over ₹327 crore under the Smart City Mission, the two projects are set to transform the Brahmaputra riverbank into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination, similar to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront and Mumbai's Gateway of India.

The newly developed 1.2 km-long Guwahati Riverfront features seven intricately designed gateways that celebrate Assam's rich cultural heritage, along with musical installations, open recreational zones, and walking plazas.

It also includes a sprawling landscaped riverside park, dedicated parking facilities, public utility areas, viewing decks, and designated spaces for cultural exhibitions and public gatherings. Every aspect of the design reflects Assam's identity, from indigenous musical instruments and traditional motifs to historical elements.

Complementing the riverfront is the Gateway Inland Water Terminal, which will serve as the main boarding point for evening river cruises, tourist cruises under the Sagarmala Tourism Circuit, and future Brahmaputra-linked routes connecting Raj Bhavan and other historic sites.