Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Opposition Over OROP, National War Memorial

Nirmala Sitharaman said that previous governments had approved a proposal of just Rs 500 crore for OROP.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Opposition over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) on Monday, saying that previous governments had approved a proposal of just Rs 500 crore for it whereas the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has already transferred Rs 35,000 crore to the account of former army servicemen in the last three years since its announcement in 2016.

"In the coming years, Rs 8000 crore must be added per year," Ms Sitharaman said while addressing at an event in Dehradun.

In an apparent reference to the Opposition, Ms Sitharaman also asserted that the National War Memorial was pending for last 60 years but the incumbent NDA-led BJP government dedicated a war memorial to martyred soldiers.

"For the last 60 years, a National War Memorial was pending. We have had four major wars so far. There was not a single war memorial at national level dedicated to the martyrs of all those wars. A war memorial was dedicated to the forces this February," Ms Sitharaman said at an event here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the war memorial on February 25.

The memorial is dedicated to soldiers who died during Sino-India war in 1962, Indo-Pakistan wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999.