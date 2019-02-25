'Have Faith,' Says Nirmala Sitharaman On Ram Temple Issue

Nirmala Sitharaman made the remarks at an event. (File)

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said people have high standards of expectations from the BJP,including on issues like Ram temple and asked them to have faith in the government, which had taken steps on the matter.

She asked party workers and sympathisers not to complain on this account as genuine work was happening in India, which was at the crossroads and the country could not afford to lose the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at an interactive event organised by the Thinkers Forum, she referred to issues like Ram temple and asked the people not to punish BJP for not building it.

"Your high standards of expectations should not be used for this election, like saying no, no, you didn't build the Ram temple in Ayodhya... Because the temple couldn't be built, don't punish us. I am giving this example because it is very close to my heart," she said.



Ms Sitharaman asked the voters to note the approach of the government, which had moved the Supreme Court to allot the excess land. "...See the approach of the government. We have gone to the Supreme Court to say give us the excess land. There are issues.. have faith in the government. Have faith."

The central government had, on January 29, moved the top court, seeking its nod to return the 67-acre undisputed acquired land around the disputed site to original owners.

Ms Sitharaman also said people should not fall for ''silly reasons'' like fair and charming young leaders.

"If at this stage, the country, for some silly reasons or some fad, that we want young fair or fresh new approach, I would say don't fall for this," said Ms Sitharaman.

Asked by a participant on why India cannot respond to the Pulwama terror attack in the way the U.S. did when it went after Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, she said the anger over the matter and on why India could not take similar action, "all that is well absorbed, well received and well registered."

"I can say that for sure with confidence that it is well registered. I underline, its well registered."

Quoting the Prime Minister, she said he had stated that the sacrifice of the jawans would not go waste and those who are responsible, directly or indirectly for it, would have to pay a heavy price.



