"I Don't Eat A Lot Of Onion," Says Nirmala Sitharaman In Parliament

Nirmala Sitharaman said the centre was taking adequate steps to arrest the onion price hike.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an unusual admission on the rising onion prices in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying that the issue does not affect her personally because the pungent vegetable is not a prominent part of her family's diet.

"I don't eat a lot of onions and garlic, so don't worry. I come from a family that doesn't care much for onions," Ms Sitharaman admitted in a lighter vein during her address to the house. The remark drew laughter from the others in the house, with one of the parliamentarians even helpfully pointing out that "eating too much onion tends to make one irritable".

This exchange came at a time when the Finance Minister was listing out the various measures adopted by the central government to stem rising onion prices in the country. These included imposing a ban on exports, enforcing a stock limit, importing the produce from abroad, and transferring onion from surplus to deficit areas within the country. She also claimed that the government has plugged all loopholes through the direct benefit transfer scheme, and assured the house that "dalals and middlemen have been eliminated from the system".

Rising onion prices, with rates threatening to climb as high as Rs 150 in Kolkata, have been the cause of much commotion inside the parliament and outside it. Cases stocked with the vegetable have gone missing from trucks transporting them across the country, and a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur even reported the theft of onion crop worth Rs 30,000. Many agriculturists in the state have taken to standing guard over their fields at night.

Ms Sitharaman's address in the Lok Sabha came after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that the government has been skirting the onion issue for several weeks now. "From the economic situation to Jammu and Kashmir and farmer's distress, the government tries to escape questions on issues that it is unable to address. When we tried to raise the issue of onions in the parliament, they prevented us from doing so by creating a ruckus," he said.

Onion is selling at anywhere betweent Rs 100 and Rs 110 in most retail markets across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)