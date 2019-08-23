Angel Tax Provisions For Start-Ups Removed, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Here are the Top Announcements from Nirmala Sitharaman's press brief:
- To mitigate genuine difficulties of startups, we will set up cell led by member of CBDT for addressing problems of startups. Startups with an I-T issue can approach this panel.
- We are releasing Rs 70,000 crores upfront as additional lending and liquidity. Banks decided to pass on rate cuts through MCLR reduction.
- There will be relief from enhanced surcharge on long and short term capital gains. Pre-budget position is restored.
- Tax scrutiny will be randomised from Vijay Dashami day, one odd over-enthusiastic officer won't be able to harass anybody. Filing returns will be simplified. Action will be taken against people gaming the system. Tax scrutiny will be faceless.
- Online tracking of loan applications by customers. To reduce harassment and bring in efficiency, loan documents have to be returned in 15 days of loan closure. Banks have decided to launch repo-rate linked interest rates - means reduced EMI housing loans, working capital to be cheaper.
- The issue of IT summons will now go through a centralised system. This is one way in which harassment angle can be addressed in favour of the assessee. All old notices issued till now will have to be cleared in 1.5 months.
- I want to give you a picture of what is happening globally. Global growth is 3.2 per cent, likely to be revised downwards. Many organisations say global demand is very weak. The US and Germany have seen inversed curves. As a result of US-China trade war and Chinese currency devaluation there have been effects worldwide. India's growth rate is higher than everybody else, more than US and China.
- I want to repeat what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: We respect wealth creators. There were in-depth consultations that lasted for hours on the budget with industry representatives.
- This government has kept reform on top of the agenda since 2014. Reform is a continuous process. Reforms on ease of doing business even continues now. We have not lost the momentum. We have kept up on labour and tax reforms.
- Our moves have benefited have MSMEs and homebuyers. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) violations will not be treated as criminal offence but as a civil offence.
