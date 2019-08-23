Angel Tax Provisions For Start-Ups Removed, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses press conference on the economy

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India's growth rate is "higher than everybody else" and "more than US and China while addressing a press conference today on the state of the economy of the country. The press brief comes amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive economic growth. Ms Sitharaman also said that the government is responsive and that they have kept up on labour and tax reforms.