Top Court Dismisses 2 Nirbhaya Case Convicts' Plea Against Death Penalty

The Supreme Court dismissed the curative petitions in Nirbhaya gang rape case this afternoon.

Two of the rapists in the Nirbhaya case, who filed a plea against their death sentence, drew a blank at the Supreme Court today. A five judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which heard the petition in-chamber, of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh, dismissed it.

The curative petition -- the last resort to get redressal from courts -- was filed after a Delhi court issued a death warrant in the name of the convicts.

January 22 was named as the date of the execution of the four men who had raped and tortured a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi seven years ago.

The woman and her friend were attacked on the evening of December 16, 2012. On their way home after watching a movie, they were lured into an empty private bus. Only six men were present -- two of them were the driver and the conductor.

The woman was gangraped for hours and tortured with an iron rod, her friend was beaten up and dumped on the road. After fighting for her life for days, she died on December 29.

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh will hang at 7 am on January 22.

Another accused, Ram Singh, was found hanging in his cell. The sixth, who was just short of 18 when the crime was committed, was released after three years at a reform home.

If it is rejected, they are legally bound to move a mercy petition. It is filed before the President who has the power to commute it to life imprisonment.