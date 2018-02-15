Nirav Modi, Accused Of Fraud, Raided After Punjab National Bank Complaint Nirav Modi, 48, is already being investigated by the CBI in connection with fraud worth Rs.280 crore.

Nirav Modi is being investigated by CBI for fraud worth Rs 280 crore Punjab National Bank had reported over Rs 11,000 crore fraud yesterday Later, CBI sources said they had received bank's complaints against him



Yesterday, the Punjab National Bank, India's second largest government bank, reported that $1.8 billion or over Rs 11,000 crore of taxpayers' money had been illegally transferred abroad to select customers from a single branch in Mumbai.



Later, sources in the CBI were quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying that the agency had received two complaints against Nirav Modi, alleging fraud worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Enforcement Directorate raids at Nirav Modi's jewellery showroom in Mumbai



CBI sources say Nirav Modi, his wife, brother and others worked with bank officials to illegally obtain Letters of Undertaking, which were cashed overseas from different banks, both private and public sector.



The CBI was told that eight Letters of Understanding were issued to the billionaire jeweler, without being entered in the books, to help him get loans from Hong Kong-based banks.



