Who Saved Nirav Modi, Asks Congress, Targeting PM With 'Chhota Modi' Dig

Opposition leaders held up a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading Indian industrialists at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos today, asking how billionaire diamond merchant and jeweler Nirav Modi was allowed to leave the country reportedly days before a first information report was filed accusing him of a massive 10,000-crore fraud In the photo, PM Modi is sitting in the centre and in the rows of industrialists standing behind is Nirav Modi, who the Congress today christened "Chhota Modi (Little Modi)," alleging that he used clout with the government to slip out of the country."Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI 1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000Cr B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way," tweeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi.His party's spokesperson Randeep Surejewala asked if Nirav Modi had been tipped off and so could leave the country, saying, "Who is Nirav Modi? The new #ModiScam? Was he tipped off like Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya to escape by someone within the government?"Other opposition parties too made comparisons with liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who left the country in the middle of attempts by banks to recover unpaid loans from him.Left leader Sitaram Yechury demanded a clarification from the government. "If this person had fled India before the FIR on Jan 31, then he is here, photographed at Davos with PM, a week before the FIR, after having escaped from India? Modi govt must clarify," he said, tweeting the Davos photo.He also alleged, "There is a pattern in how people who have defrauded Banks in India, are allowed to escape by the Modi government."Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Is it possible to believe that he or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of the BJP government?On Thursday, teams of investigators searched Nirav Modi's properties , a day after Punjab National Bank, India's second-largest government bank, reported that Rs. 11,000-crore was illegally transferred abroad by its own officials from a single Mumbai branch to help the jeweler and others get credit without guarantees and in violation of rules.The Enforcement Directorate is investigating complaints that Nirav Modi and his associates who were involved in cheating Punjab National Bank of over a swindle worth Rs. 280 crore.The CBI had earlier raided Nirav Modi, 47, his brother, wife and a business associate Mehul Chinubhai Choksi for the alleged swindle. Nirav Modi, who has figured in the Forbes' list of richest Indians, was booked by the CBI for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his brother, wife and Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".The fraud was revealed when Nirav Modi's companies sought a fresh loan, PNB has said, stating today that it was the first to detect that fraud and asserting its "commitment to clean banking." The bank has suspended 10 officers.