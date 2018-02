The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has booked billionaire jeweler, Nirav Modi, in a multi crore cheating case. CBI officials have linked Nirav Modi to Rs 280-crore cheating case related to Punjab National Bank. Mr Modi was raided by Income tax officials on January 31; his offices in Delhi, Surat and Jaipur were allegedly under I-T department's scanner.Nirav Modi, an Indian born jewellery designer is the founder of $2.3 billion Firestar Diamond.