PNB, Hit By Massive Fraud, Warned Banks About How The Scam Worked Yesterday, Punjab National Bank (PNB) told the stock exchange that $ 1.8 billion or over Rs 11,000 crore had been illegally transferred abroad to select customers from a single branch in Mumbai. "Fraudulent and unauthorized transactions" amounting to around Rs 11,360 crore benefited "a few select account holders".

The notice was sent to lenders like State Bank, ICICI, Standard Chartered, Allahabad bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Dena Bank, IDBI Bank, lndian Overseas Bank, Oriental bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, UCO bank, Exim bank and Canara Bank.





PNB first notified the CBI of its discovery in late January, and on Monday it issued a "caution notice" to warn other lenders about the suspected fraud.



Letters of Understanding are guarantees that lenders will be paid if those who have received credit default.



Axis Bank today wrote to National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) about its transactions against Letters of Undertaking issued by other banks, including PNB.



"Axis Bank is also an active participant in the secondary market for such transactions, and the bank had sold down all of the referred transactions," said Axis Bank in the letter.



PNB told the stock exchange during regulatory filing yesterday that it had learnt about officials in one of its branches in Mumbai illegally issuing letters of understanding on behalf of companies belonging to Nirav Modi, Solar Exports, Steller Diamonds and Diamond R Us, to help them get credit from overseas branches of Indian banks.



