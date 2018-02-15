Nirav Modi's Offices, Showrooms, Residence Raided By Enforcement Directorate: LIVE Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 15, 2018 16:16 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nirav Modi's Offices, Showrooms, Residence Raided By Enforcement Directorate: LIVE Updates

Enforcement Directorate raids Nirav Modi's jewellery showroom in Mumbai

New Delhi:  The Enforcement Directorate today raided celebrity jeweler Nirav Modi's home, showrooms and offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Surat after Punjab National Bank complained of a massive fraud that benefited Mr Modi. The agency today conducted searches at nine locations in the country.


The 48-year-old jeweler is already being investigated by the CBI in connection with a Rs 280 crore fraud. According to PNB, the alleged wrongdoing was unearthed when Nirav Modi's companies sought a fresh loan last month. When the bank asked for guarantees before issuing the Letters of Understanding, the jewellery company allegedly said they had earlier used the facility, ticking off an investigation by the bank.


Here are LIVE updates on the allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi:


Feb 15, 2018
16:16 (IST)
"This happened in UPA's time and has been kept suppressed. It is their gift. In fact, we have brought it out. There will be action definitely," said Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, reported news agency IANS. 
Feb 15, 2018
15:49 (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked in a tweet, "Is it possible to believe that he or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt?"
Feb 15, 2018
15:46 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted about Nirav Modi's meeting with the prime minister at Davos this year.


Feb 15, 2018
15:40 (IST)
Feb 15, 2018
15:36 (IST)
PNB chief said, "If the investigation says it's our liability, we will accept it."
Feb 15, 2018
15:33 (IST)
Sunil Mehta said, "We will honour our bona fide commitments. We will comply with regulators and matter is being investigated. We will not spare anyone."
Feb 15, 2018
15:32 (IST)
Punjab National Bank boss Sunil Mehta addressed a press conference on this issue. He said, "We have investigated this and gone to the law enforcement officials. We have informed all the lenders and SEBI for clean banking. We have the capabilities to come out of the situation. Raids and documents are being seized by law enforcement agencies to protect the bank's interest."
Feb 15, 2018
15:15 (IST)
At least nine properties were searched, including Nirav Modi's home in Mumbai's Kurla, his jewellery boutique in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, and showrooms in Chanakyapuri and Defence Colony in Delhi.
No more content
Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Punjab National Bank FraudNirav Modi fraudEnforcement Directorate (ED)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyleNirav Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................