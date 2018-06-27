Foreign Ministry Writes To European Countries To Trace Nirav Modi

Foreign ministry has sought assistance to trace, restrict diamantaire Nirav Modi's movements (File Photo)

The foreign ministry has sought assistance from select European countries to trace and restrict diamantaire Nirav Modi's movements.

As per sources, the foreign ministry had last week, written letters seeking assistance from France, United Kingdom, and Belgium.

Indian missions in these countries had also shared a 'note verbale' (verbal note) on Nirav Modi with the three governments, earlier too.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Tuesday had given its nod to begin Nirav Modi's extradition from the United Kingdom.

The Enforcement Directorate or ED had earlier filed the application in the court seeking permission to commence extradition of the absconding diamantaire in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

According to the ED, Nirav Modi is in the UK and needs to be extradited as non-bailable warrants have already been issued against him. Nirav Modi has not appeared before the court even after a complaint was filed by the prosecution.

The ED had also sent a request for a Red Corner Notice against the billionaire businessman, but Interpol is yet to issue one.

Nirav Modi, allegedly at the center of the multi-crore bank fraud, has reportedly fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum.

Nirav Modi and his uncle-cum-business-partner Mehul Choksi, had allegedly cheated the Punjab National Bank to the tune of USD 2 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.