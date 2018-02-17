Nirav Modi Case Updates: Celebrity Jeweller In New York As Authorities Race To Bring Him To India The government say that Nirav Modi left India in early January, before PNB detected either of the two fraud cases.

Nirav Modi is the main accused in the Rs. 11,300 crore PNB scam



Celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi , who has been accused by Punjab National Bank (PNB) of swindling the second-biggest state-run bank of over Rs 11,000 crore, is wanted by Indian authorities. Last month, Mr Modi was raided over charges that he and his associates swindled Rs 280 crore from PNB. In a new complaint this week, PNB pegged the scam at much more - around $ 1.8 billion or Rs 11,300 crore. Mr Modi, who left India just days before the CBI started investigating him, has been traced to an apartment in New York's Manhattan. Sources have told NDTV that he is staying in a suite at JW Marriott's Essex House, a short walk away from his luxe Madison Avenue jewellery retail store. The government has said his passport would be revoked and "no one, no matter how big, would be spared".