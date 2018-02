PNB Scam: Ex-Bank Official Gokulnath Shetty, Key Accused In The Case, Arrested By CBI

PNB scam: Ex-bank official Gokulnath Shetty, key accused in the case, arrested by CBI New Delhi: Gokulnath Shetty, deputy manager of the Kala Ghoda branch of Punjab National Bank and one of the key accused in the FIR filed by the CBI in the Rs11,300-crore fraud case, has been arrested this morning.







