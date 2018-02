© Thomson Reuters 2018

Indian banks could take a hit of at least Rs 17,632 crore from loans and corporate guarantees provided to Punjab National Bank in a Rs 10,867 crore fraud case, the tax department said on Saturday.As of March 2017, banks had extended loans and guarantees worth Rs 176.32 billion to companies tied to billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the tax department said in a note seen by Reuters.But the total hit to Indian banks "may well exceed" that amount the department said in its note.