"We're Trying to Clean Congress' Mess," Says BJP On PNB Scam

192 Shares EMAIL PRINT Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing media on the Punjab National Bank fraud case. Lucknow: Continuing the ruling BJP's counter-offensive against the Congress over the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked the Congress to explain the circumstances under which the Allahabad Bank official Dinesh Dubey was forced to quit.



Mr Dubey, a former director of the Allahabad Bank, had yesterday claimed that the Congress-led UPA could have stopped India's biggest bank scam back in 2013 when he had flagged concerns about loans to Gitanjali Gems, one of the companies being investigated by the CBI in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.



"The Congress didn't do what it was required... We are doing it," Ms Sitharaman declared.







Continuing the ruling BJP's counter-offensive against the Congress over the Rs 11,000-crore PNB fraud case, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday asked the Congress to explain the circumstances under which the Allahabad Bank official Dinesh Dubey was forced to quit.Mr Dubey, a former director of the Allahabad Bank, had yesterday claimed that the Congress-led UPA could have stopped India's biggest bank scam back in 2013 when he had flagged concerns about loans to Gitanjali Gems, one of the companies being investigated by the CBI in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. "The Congress didn't do what it was required... We are doing it," Ms Sitharaman declared.