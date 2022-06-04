BJP Fields Bhojpuri Star Nirahua For Lok Sabha By-Polls In Uttar Pradesh

Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes on June 26. (File)

The BJP today fielded Bhojpuri singer-actor Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Ghanshyam Lodhi, who recently joined the party, for the June 23 bypoll to Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary constituencies.

Dinesh Lal Yadav had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary election from Azamgarh against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mr Lodhi, a Samajwadi Party MLC, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh were vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission, polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes on June 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)