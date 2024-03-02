Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces Names Of Four Bhojpuri Actors In First List

Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', and Pawan Singh

In a calculated manoeuvre to secure an early advantage in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and surpass the significant threshold of 400 seats through its alliance with the other parties of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a list of 195 candidates even before the official announcement of poll dates. The list comprises established political figures and four Bhojpuri film superstars entering the electoral arena.

The four Bhojpuri film actors are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', and Pawan Singh.

Ravi Kishan, who emerged victorious in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been nominated once more by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Transitioning from an actor to a politician, Ravi Kishan is now recognized as the Amitabh Bachchan of Bhojpuri cinema.



However, he has indeed made a significant mark in the pan-Indian entertainment industry. Ravi Kishan has acted in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, earning recognition for his performances. Apart from his work in films, Ravi Kishan has also ventured into the digital streaming space on several popular web services on OTT platforms.

Manoj Tiwari, who secured victories in the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, was the subject of speculation regarding a potential shift to contest from a seat in Bihar. However, it has been confirmed that he will, for the third consecutive time, vie for the Lok Sabha seat in North-East Delhi.

Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as 'Nirahua,' contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Azamgarh constituency in 2019, where he faced a defeat against the Samajwadi Party's national president, Akhilesh Yadav. However, in the 2022 elections, Akhilesh Yadav decided to contest the assembly elections, leading to his resignation from the Lok Sabha seat. Subsequently, a by-election was conducted to fill the vacant position, and Nirahua emerged victorious by defeating Akhilesh's brother and Samajwadi Party candidate, Dharmendra Yadav.

Pawan Singh, renowned as a Bhojpuri singer, actor, music composer, and stage performer, has made a significant move into the political arena. Recognized for his contributions to the Bhojpuri film industry, Singh has now been named as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in Bengal. This marks a notable transition in his career as he ventures into the realm of politics.

Simultaneously, several prominent figures from the film industry have been announced as candidates for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notable names include Hema Malini, set to contest from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat, Locket Chatterjee, who will vie for the Hooghly seat in West Bengal, and singer-actor Suresh Gopi, who is slated to contest from the Thrissur seat in Kerala.