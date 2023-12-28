Nina Singh Is First Woman Chief Of CISF That Manages Airport Security

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security cover to the Delhi Metro and airports across the country, has got its first woman chief.

Nina Singh, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, has become the first woman to be elevated to the post of Director General of CISF. Prior to this, she was the Director General of Civil Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Cell.

Her achievements also include becoming the first woman to hold the top police post in Rajasthan. Six officers are in the Director General rank in the state police force.

She has co-authored two research papers with Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. She also worked on a project for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2005-2006 to make police stations more approachable.

During her six-year stint with the CBI, she oversaw high-profile cases such as the Sheena Bora murder case and the Jiah Khan suicide case.

In 2000, as a member secretary for the State Women's Commission, she designed an outreach programme under which members of the commission would go to districts to hold hearings for women in distress.

Ms Singh, who holds a Master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, was awarded the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal for professional excellence in 2020.

Her husband Rohit Kumar Singh is an Indian Administrative Service officer, currently posted as the Secretary of Union consumer affairs ministry.

The CISF with a 1.76 lakh-personnel strong central armed police force is mandated to guard the Delhi Metro, civil airports, and sensitive installations in the aerospace and nuclear domain.