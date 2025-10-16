Nimisha Priya's Execution In Yemen Over Murder Stayed For Now, Top Court Told

The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, on charges of murder in Yemen, has been stayed for now and nothing adverse was happening, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.

Appearing for the Union Government, Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has stepped into the matter.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old Indian nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.

"What has happened to the execution?" the bench asked.

The counsel appearing for petitioner organisation 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', which is extending legal support to Priya, said the execution was stayed as of now.

Attorney General Venkataramani said "there is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture".

He also said "the only good thing is that nothing adverse has happened".

The petitioner's counsel said the matter may be adjourned.

"List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation demands," the bench said.

Priya was convicted in 2017, sentenced to death in 2020 and her final appeal rejected in 2023. Hailing from Palakkad in Kerala, she is imprisoned in a jail in the Yemen capital Sana'a.

The petitioner's counsel earlier told the top court that payment of blood money to the family of the business partner permissible under the Sharia law could be explored. He had said the victim's family might pardon Priya if blood money was paid.

On July 17, India said it was in touch with Yemeni authorities as well as certain friendly nations as part of efforts to reach a "mutually agreeable solution" in the case.

A day later, the Centre informed the top court that efforts were on and the Union Government was trying everything possible to ensure Priya came out safely.

On August 14, the top court was informed by the counsel for the petitioner organisation that there was "no immediate threat" to Priya.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel said Priya's mother was in Yemen to negotiate with the victim's family and she has gone there as the Delhi High Court asked the Centre to give her permission to travel.