'No Consular Access Request': India On US Murder-For-Hire Plot Case

Nikhil Gupta was extradited to the US on June 14.

The government today said it has not received any consular access request from Nikhil Gupta, an Indian accused of being involved in a murder-for-hire plot against a Khalistani terrorist on American soil. "We are in touch with his family," it added.

The 53-year-old was arrested and detained in the Czech Republic on June 30, 2023, at the request of the US government on charges of plotting with an Indian official to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York. He was extradited to the US on June 14.

Mr Gupta was produced before a federal court in New York on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer Jeffrey Chabrowe.

India has designated Pannun a terrorist but dissociated itself from the plot. The government said late last year it was a "matter of concern" that an Indian government official was linked to the plot and that it would formally investigate concerns raised by the United States.

"This is a complex matter for both our countries," Mr Gupta's lawyer told PTI ahead of his client's arraignment.

"It is extremely important that we refrain from rushing to conclusions so early in the process. Background and details will develop that may cast government allegations into an entirely new light," he said.

"We will pursue his defence vigorously and ensure he receives full due process, regardless of outside pressures," he added.

The murder-for-hire case carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York said in a press release.