Nigerian Man Gets 10 Year Jail In 2012 Heroin Trafficking Case In Tamil Nadu

A special court in Coimbatore has convicted a Nigerian national in a narcotics case dating back to 2012, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zonal Unit, the case stemmed from a seizure made on July 17, 2012, when its officers intercepted three courier parcels in Chennai. Concealed in ladies' handbags, car gasket cardboard packs, and embroidery items, the parcels were destined for countries including West Africa, Australia, and Spain.

On examination, 1.195 kg of heroin and 200 gm of methaqualone, worth over Rs 2 crore in the international market, were recovered.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of James, alias Emmanuel Chukwunonso Samson, a Nigerian national, in Erode. From his possession, the NCB seized 4 kg of ganja, allegedly procured from Namakkal for onward shipment. Officials said James had arranged to send narcotics abroad using courier services.

The NCB filed a complaint before the Special NDPS Court in Coimbatore in September 2012. On September 20, 2025, the court convicted James under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A senior police officer told NDTV that the convict has already served the 10-year sentence and has now been shifted from prison to a special camp.

In its statement, the NCB described the conviction as a "significant achievement" and reaffirmed its commitment to accomplishing the vision of Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug-Free India).

Citizens have been urged to share information related to narcotics trafficking through the National Narcotics Helpline (1933), assuring confidentiality of informants.

The development comes amid political sparring in Tamil Nadu over the alleged rise in drug trafficking. While opposition parties claim the state is turning into a hub and warn of increasing drug abuse among students, the police counter that Tamil Nadu is neither a drug-producing state nor high in consumption, and that every case is being dealt with firmly. The ruling DMK has blamed ports in Gujarat as the main entry points for drugs trafficked into the country.