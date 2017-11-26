NHAI Project Director Gets Notice For Not Controlling Dust Pollution In Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has served a notice to the project director of the National Highways Authority of India for allegedly violating air pollution norms while constructing a Raipur-Bilaspur four-lane highway.The Chhattisgarh government agency has accused the NHAI for failing to control air pollution in the construction of the highway connecting the two key cities.Taking cognisance of dust pollution caused during the four-laning work of the road, the CECB issued a notice to the project director of the NHAI yesterday seeking a reply within 15 days, a board official said today.In the notice, the CECB has sought to know why strong action should not be taken against the agency under the Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act for not controlling dust during the construction and why the four-laning work should not be stopped, he said.The board has asked construction agencies and the municipal corporation in Bilaspur to sprinkle water at the construction sites so as to prevent dust pollution, he added.Similar notices have also been served to authorities involved in upgradation of nearly half a dozen roads in the state capital, the official said.