Green Court Seeks Report On Environmental Norms Violation By Slaughterhouses

Green court asked committee to submit a report on a plea against violation of environmental norms.

The National Green Tribunal Wednesday formed a committee and asked it to submit a report on a plea against violation of environmental norms in operation of a slaughter house at Ghazipur here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel constituted an independent joint committee comprising officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), DPCC, EDMC, jurisdictional District Magistrate and the Special Commissioner of Police, East.

The CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be nodal agencies for coordination and compliance.

The green panel said that the committee may hold its first meeting within 15 days, undertake a visit to the site and interact with the stakeholders.

The committee will be free to conduct other proceedings online. Based on the facts found, the statutory authorities will be at liberty to take further remedial action, following due process, the tribunal said while directing the panel to submit a report within three months by email.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Shailesh Singh against violation of environmental norms in operation of slaughter house -- Frigorifico Allana Pvt Ltd -- at Ghazipur here.

According to the applicant, the slaughter house is being run even after expiry of the lease agreement, discharging effluent waste/carcass residue (blood, fat and other harmful elements which increases the amount of nitrogen) in the ground water drains.

The plea claimed that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had imposed a fine of Rs. 50 lakhs and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) passed an order of closure due to violation of law.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)