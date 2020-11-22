Next Covid Wave 'Like Tsunami', Warns Uddhav Thackeray With An Appeal

Uddhav Thackeray said he was disappointed at the indiscipline seen ater Diwali.

The coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control in Maharashtra thanks to the restraint and discipline shown by citizens, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday, but warned people not to ignore safety measures as it can trigger a second or third wave "like a tsunami".

"In the past we celebrated all our festivals with caution. Be it Ganeshotsav or Dussehra. You all are cooperating with me. Even while celebrating Diwali, I requested you to not burst crackers and you followed it. And because of this, the war against Covid is in our control," he said.

"But I am a bit angry with you all. I had already said after Diwali there will be overcrowding. Don't think Covid is over. I have seen many people not wearing masks. Don't be so careless. Be in western countries, Delhi or Ahmedabad. This second and third wave is strong like a tsunami. Ahmedabad has even enforced night curfews," Mr Thaceray said.

"Covid is not dying because of overcrowding. In fact is going to grow. The vaccine is still not out and we don't know when it will come out. Even if it comes out in December, then when will it come to Maharashtra? Maharashtra has 12 crore people. And it needs to be given twice. So we will need vaccine for 25 crore people. So please take care of yourself. It will take time," he said.

"If we don't have enough beds, our healthcare workers get infected, then nobody can save us. This is not the case right now but we still have to be very careful. We have still not been able to open schools. We are at a cusp. I don't want to go to any lockdown again," the Chief Minister said.

"Hence once again I want to tell you, don't overcrowd, wear a mask, wash hands, and keep distance. This alone will keep us safe. I have now opened all places of worship. But please don't overcrowd these places," he added.