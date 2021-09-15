'Next Chief Minister Will Be From Our Party,' Says J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina

Ravinder Raina said BJP workers are waiting for the announcement of the Assembly polls (File)

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina today said that the BJP is fully prepared to fight the Assembly elections on its own and form the next government in the Union Territory (UT). The BJP has set a target to win over 50 seats in the J&K elections - the dates for which will be announced after the completion of the delimitation exercise, he said.

"We are fully prepared for the assembly polls, which will be announced after the completion of the ongoing delimitation exercise. We have taken a pledge to cross 50-plus seats to form the next government with a thumping majority. The next chief minister will be from our party," he said.

"The BJP will fight the upcoming assembly elections on its own strength and there will be no alliance with anyone," Mr Raina told reporters after addressing a workers' convention in the UT's Doda district.

Ravinder Raina, who is presently on a tour of various districts as part of the party's mass outreach programme and mobilising its workers ahead of the polls, said the party had to stitch an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the last assembly elections after it fell short of its mission of 44-plus seats.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had worked tirelessly to mitigate the problems of the people over the past seven years. The welfare schemes launched by the BJP government have benefited every section of the society under the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and today we are witnessing that every child is moving with the BJP flag in hand everywhere," he said.

Ravinder Raina said BJP workers are filled with enthusiasm and waiting for the announcement of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory.

In March 2020, the BJP-led government had constituted a delimitation commission to redraw the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The commission is yet to submit its report.

Asked about the anger among the youth against the BJP, Mr Raina avoided a direct answer but said, "We all know that during the last two years, the Covid-triggered lockdown caused recession around the world.

"Despite financial crunch, largescale recruitment was ensured in J&K Bank, the police and civil services departments. The recruitment will continue to provide employment to the youth," he said.

Earlier, upon his arrival in the district, Mr Raina was accorded a warm welcome by party workers.

Later, while addressing the party workers' meeting, the BJP leader said the party has become the first choice of masses owing to the dedicated work by its workers at the ground level.

"BJP workers are always present to help the needy through thick and thin and as a result, the people have developed immense faith in the whole organisation," he said.