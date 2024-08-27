News Broadcasters Body Meets PM Modi, Flags Challenges In Digital Era

The NBDA has 27 leading news and current-affairs broadcasters.

A delegation of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), led by its president Rajat Sharma, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and apprised him of the industry's concerns against the backdrop of the digital media's emergence. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present during the meeting.

"The delegation informed the Prime Minister regarding the health of the news broadcast industry, constraints, problems and challenges faced in the era of digital revolution, which is severely impacting and affecting the growth of the 'News' genre," a statement from the NBDA said.

The delegation comprised Anuradha Prasad Shukla, chairperson-cum-managing director, News24 Broadcast India Limited, Rahul Joshi, managing director, TV 18 Broadcast Limited, Kalli Purie Bhandal, vice-chairperson and managing director, TV Today Network Limited, Dhruba Mukherjee, director, ABP Network Limited, Anil Kumar Malhotra, advisor, Zee Media Corporation Limited, Sanjay Pugalia, director, New Delhi Television Limited, I Venkat, director, Eenadu Television Private Limited, R Mahesh Kumar, managing director, Sun TV Network Limited, Varun Kohli, COO, News Broadcasting Business, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited, and Annie Joseph, secretary general, NBDA.

The NBDA has 27 leading news and current-affairs broadcasters, comprising 125 news and current-affairs channels, as its members, according to the association's website.

The meeting came against the backdrop of concerns over the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, which seeks to replace the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

