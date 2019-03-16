'Find My Son': Father Of Hyderabad Man Missing After New Zealand Shooting

Mohammed Sayeeduddin on Friday made the appeal to the government.

Farhaj Ahsan had gone to the Christchurch mosque to offer Friday prayers when a gunman barged in and spayed bullets, killing 49 people and injuring dozens. Since the attack, his whereabouts are unknown to his family. His father, Mohammed Sayeeduddin, on Friday made an appeal to the government to find his son.

"My son went to the mosque to offer Friday prayers. My son has not returned yet. About 17 people are still missing. I request government to find the whereabouts and well being of my son," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Another Hyderabad man Ahmed Jahangir was injured in the attack. His brother Khurshid Jahangir has appealed to the government to expedite the visa process.

"We haven't been able to get proper information yet. I request the government to help me to get a visa so I can travel to New Zealand to take care of my brother," he added.

Nine people from India or of Indian origin have gone missing after Friday's twin shootings at two mosques in Christchurch in which 49 people have died, the Indian envoy in New Zealand has said.

Ahmed Jahangir was injured in the attack (ANI) No official confirmation has come up as of now.

"As per updates received from multiple sources there are 9 missing persons of indian nationality/ origin. Official confirmation still awaited. Huge crime against humanity. Our prayers with their families," High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli tweeted.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday tweeted helpline numbers.

Two Indians have died in the attacks, a third is battling for his life, Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party) has said.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28, the main suspect in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques, was on Saturday produced in court. Tarrant-- an Australian citizen--was remanded without a plea until his next scheduled appearance in the South Island city's High Court on April 5.

With inputs from ANI

