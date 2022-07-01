New Row With Mamata Banerjee, Bengal Governor Appoints University Head

Jagdeep Dhankar appointed a Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has triggered yet another storm by naming the next Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), even as a bill nominating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with whose government he shares an acrimonious relation, as the Chancellor of the state-run varsities awaits his mandatory nod.

The Governor is the current Chancellor of state-run universities. The term of the RBU Vice Chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Roy Choudhury is set to end soon.

Mr Dhankhar has appointed Mahua Mukherjee, a professor in the Department of Dance of RBU. as its next Vice Chancellor.

The Governor tweeted on Thursday he has appointed Ms Mukherjee as the next Vice Chancellor under the Rabindra Bharati Act, 1981.

The governor shared a list of recommendations for the search committee for the post and said he was choosing Ms Mukherjee, whose name topped the list.

Reacting strongly, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the governor has once again proved "he does not believe in democratic principles and federalism."

"While his consent is awaited for the bill passed by West Bengal assembly appointing the Chief Minister Chancellor of state universities, the Governor hastily announced a name as the VC of RBU. He did not bother to take into confidence the Education Minister and Chief Minister before the announcement. He is exceeding his brief," Mr Ghosh said.

Mr Choudhury could not be contacted; however, a source close to him said he was not willing for any extension of his tenure.