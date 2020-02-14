New Ramayana-Themed Train Set To Launch Next Month

The Railways already runs a special train named after Lord Ram. (Representational)

The government is set to launch a new train with Ramayana-themed interiors and bhajans playing on board. The Railways' next edition of the Ramayana Express will take pilgrims to places associated with Lord.

The train is likely to be launched after March 10, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, adding that its annual schedule will be released in the coming week.

"The train will start from different locations -- north, south, east and west -- so that people from across the country can avail its services. The exterior and the interior of the train will be Ramayana-themed. "We can have bhajans playing on board. IRCTC is planning the schedule and packages and we are hoping to run the train after Holi," Mr Yadav said during a press conference.

The Railways already runs a special train named after Lord Ram. Called the ''Shri Ramayana Express'', the train can carry 800 passengers and was launched in November last year.

While the Shri Ramayana Express covered important destinations of the Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Ayodhya and Rameshwaram, the itinerary of the new Ramayana train is yet to be announced.