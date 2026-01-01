New Rajkot International Airport Boosts Industrial Growth, Property Price

After the Rajkot International Airport became operational in Gujarat's Hirasar, a major change has come in the economic and geographical picture of Rajkot and the entire Saurashtra. Along with the increase in connectivity due to the airport, the pace of development in the surrounding areas has accelerated.

Development After Airport Was Built

Reaching the airport has become easy due to the Rajkot-Ahmedabad National Highway becoming a six-lane. New service roads, approach roads, and traffic management have been strengthened around the airport.

As the airport is close to Hirasar and Kuwadva GIDC, local industries such as engineering, art jewellery, and Shapar-Veraval industries have benefited greatly. In the coming time, with the cargo terminal becoming fully operational, the export of Morbi's ceramic products and Rajkot's goods will become very fast.

Due to the airport, major investments are coming in the hospitality, travel logistics, and warehousing sectors, creating new employment opportunities at the local level.

As large aircraft can be operated, the way for starting direct international flights in the future has been cleared, which will prove to be a boon for Saurashtra's businessmen and NRI friends.

Hike In Land And Property Price

From the announcement of the airport project until after it started, especially in the last 3 to 4 years, a double to triple surge has been seen in the prices of property and land in the surrounding areas.