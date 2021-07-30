New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Meets PM Modi In Delhi

Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday.

New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Mr Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met PM Modi at his residence.

After the meet, PM Modi in a tweet said, "Met CM of Karnataka Shri @BSBommai ji today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka's progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka."

Earlier during the day, Mr Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka.

Mr Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following BS Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.