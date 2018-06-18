'New India 2022' Document Will Be Ready In A Month, Says NITI Aayog NITI Aayog Ceo Amitabh Kant said that the document is almost ready and will be sent to states soon for commments.

Share EMAIL PRINT NITI Aayog is working on a vision document for a New India by 2022. (Photo: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant) New Delhi: NITI Aayog has said that the development agenda for 'New India 2022' would be finalised in a month or so after seeking comments from states.



The government think tank has been working on the strategy document for a while.



"Developed agenda for New India 2022 is still being revised. It was not presented in Sunday's NITI's Governing Council meeting...We want the document to reflect ground realities," Mr Kumar said when asked as to why it was not taken up at the fourth meeting of the Council on Sunday.



When pressed further NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "Development plan (document) is almost ready, it will be sent to states soon for comments. We needed more consultation. It will be finalised in one and half months."



The NITI Aayog had earlier planned to come out with three documents - a three-year action agenda, seven-year medium term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.



In a presentation last year, it had said that the foundation for freedom from six problems: poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.





