New FASTag Rules From Today. Details Here

New FASTag regulations came into force from today. The FASTag payments will now be verified within a designated time frame from the moment the tag is scanned at a toll plaza, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a circular dated January 28.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system which allows cashless payments at toll plazas. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a linked bank account, prepaid wallet, or payment app. A FASTag sticker is affixed to the vehicle's windshield.

When the vehicle approaches a toll booth, RFID sensors scan the tag and charge the linked account. The barrier then opens, allowing the vehicle to pass.

Changes in FASTag Rules

Blacklisted FASTags - No Transactions Allowed

If a FASTag is blacklisted, placed on a hotlist, or marked as low balance for more than 60 minutes before reaching the toll booth, the transaction will be declined.

If a FASTag remains blacklisted for 10 minutes after being scanned, the payment will also be rejected.

If both conditions are met, the system will decline the transaction with error code 176, and the vehicle will be charged double the toll fee as a penalty.

Grace Period for Recharging

Users now have a 70-minute window before reaching the toll booth to rectify their FASTag status.

If a FASTag is recharged within 10 minutes of an attempted transaction, users may qualify for a penalty refund and only pay the standard toll fee.

Delayed Transactions - Additional Charges

If a toll transaction is processed more than 15 minutes after passing the toll reader, users may face extra charges.

Chargebacks - Cooling Period Introduced

Banks can raise chargeback requests for incorrect deductions due to blacklisted or low-balance FASTags only after a 15-day cooling period.

What These Rules Mean for FASTag Users

No last-minute recharges - If a FASTag has been blacklisted for more than 60 minutes before reaching a toll, a recharge won't help at the last moment.

Penalty refund possible - If a recharge is done within 10 minutes of scanning, users can request a refund and avoid paying double toll charges.

Strict transaction monitoring - Users need to ensure their FASTag remains active to avoid delays, extra charges, or rejection at toll booths.

How to Avoid FASTag Issues