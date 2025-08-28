New Case Against Congress MLA For Stalking, Harassing Women On Social Media

Though there are no formal complaints against Palakkad Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, the Kerala police have decided to take suo motu action based on information available in the public domain.

This comes after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a strong public stance on the legal cases against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, stating that the allegations are "deeply criminal and unacceptable" and that the government will pursue all possible legal steps.

The Crime Branch has now registered a case against the legislator on various charges, including stalking and harassment of women on social media, following the Chief Minister's forceful statements.

The controversy surrounding Mamkootathil, who recently resigned as Youth Congress state president, has intensified with multiple women and a transgender person coming forward with similar allegations of sexual misconduct.

The matter gained significant public attention after audio recordings surfaced in which a voice, purportedly the MLA's, is heard threatening a pregnant woman. According to reports, the voice states that if she does not have an abortion, it "would not take much time to be killed".

In a press conference, Chief Minister Vijayan condemned the alleged remarks, calling the issue "a very serious matter that society could not ignore." He also stated that "such a person should not continue in that position" and that the government would provide full protection to those who come forward with complaints.

Chief Minister Vijayan's comments came after the police had initially sought legal opinion on the matter due to a lack of formal complaints. However, following the Chief Minister's directive, a suo motu case was registered.

The FIR against Mamkootathil has been filed under several sections of the law, including Section 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with harassment through electronic communication. The legal move follows an earlier petition filed by a high court lawyer seeking an investigation into the allegations.

Chief Minister Vijayan has also publicly criticised the Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, for what he describes as an attempt to shield the accused. Chief Minister Vijayan claimed that there is a "difference of opinion" within the Congress party itself and that many senior leaders are upset with how the situation is being handled.

In response, Mr Satheesan has claimed that the Congress has taken action based on morality and that the Chief Minister is wrong to point fingers, alleging that two individuals with sexual harassment cases are part of the Left Democratic Front cabinet.