New Airline Rule Absurd, Says Tweet. Agreed, Will Examine, Says J Scindia

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today agreed to look into complaints of airlines charging extra for boarding pass. Responding to a tweet tagging him that complained about SpiceJet, Mr Scindia responded, "Agreed, will examine this asap!"

Agreed, will examine this asap! https://t.co/KkY8b0xP93 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 13, 2022

Many have complained on the social media site that some airlines, while insisting on a web check-in, charges extra from passengers who fail to do so. Some airlines are charging those who try to get a boarding pass at the airport counter.

Checking in at the airport check-in counter costs Rs 200 per ticket and users complained that besides Spicejet, Indigo has done the same.

Many pointed out that it is unfair to consumers.

Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest!@flyspicejet @AjaySingh_SG@nch1915@PMOIndia — Dr. Neeti Shikha (@neetishikha) May 13, 2022

Others questioned the need for a paper boarding pass when a web check-in is mandatory.

But why do u need a boarding card?? It's on ur phone. Same rule abroad & worldwide. They r trying to dissuade ppl from using paper. In 2022 ppl still want to use paper — BHAIRAVI GOSWAMI (@bhairavigoswami) May 13, 2022

SpiceJet made headlines last week as well after two of its passengers were seriously injured during turbulance as the aircraft was landing at Bengal's Durgapur airport.

Altogether, 14 passengers and three crew members were injured during the landing on May 4. Most sustained injuries on head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face, said the Director General of Civil Aviation, which is investigating the matter.

The aviation regulator has de-rostered two SpiceJet employees who had allowed the aircraft to move from Durgapur to Kolkata before a formal inquiry.