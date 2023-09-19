New AI-Powered Camera System Detects Tigers On Prowl: 5 Points

The tiger population in India reached 3,682 in 2022. (Representational Pic)
Wildlife officials in Madhya Pradesh are testing an artificial intelligence-based camera system to monitor movements of tigers and other animals. TrailGuard AI will help in minimising poaching and human-animal conflict.
Here are 5 points on the AI system:
The technology, which sends alerts in real time, has been developed in India. It was announced by the Global Tiger Forum, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Clemson University and NGO RESOLVE. The AI system will also help identify the species of the animals.
RESOLVE said on its website that the camera is small enough to be concealed along trails and can relay the photos of humans and animals to wildlife offices through GSM, long-range radio, or satellite networks.
It also said that TrailGuard was tested in a reserve in East Africa, where it enabled the arrest of 30 poachers and the seizure of over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bushmeat.
While being tested in a real-life scenario, authorities observed a gap of less than 30 seconds in receiving data from the AI camera. The company that has built it claims it can send 2,500 images on a single battery charge.
According to central government, the population of tigers in India has increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 3,682 in 2022. The AI camera has been placed in five tiger reserves, including Kanha-Pench in Madhya Pradesh.