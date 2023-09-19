New AI-Powered Camera System Detects Tigers On Prowl: 5 Points

The technology, which sends alerts in real time, has been developed in India. It was announced by the Global Tiger Forum, National Tiger Conservation Authority, Clemson University and NGO RESOLVE. The AI system will also help identify the species of the animals.

RESOLVE said on its website that the camera is small enough to be concealed along trails and can relay the photos of humans and animals to wildlife offices through GSM, long-range radio, or satellite networks.

It also said that TrailGuard was tested in a reserve in East Africa, where it enabled the arrest of 30 poachers and the seizure of over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bushmeat.

While being tested in a real-life scenario, authorities observed a gap of less than 30 seconds in receiving data from the AI camera. The company that has built it claims it can send 2,500 images on a single battery charge.