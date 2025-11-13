New Aadhaar App Launched: How To Download? Key Features And More

- UIDAI launched a new Aadhaar app for iOS and Android in testing phase
- The app allows digital sharing of Aadhaar via QR code and verifiable credentials
- Users can manage up to five Aadhaar profiles linked to the same mobile number
Aadhaar App Launched: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar mobile application for iOS and Android devices, offering a convenient and secure way for residents to carry their identification cards. The new Aadhaar app is currently under testing phase, but users can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store and provide feedback before the final rollout.
"This app reimagines how residents engage with their identity, placing control, portability, and privacy directly in their hands," UIDAI said, adding: "This application is intended for early adopters to explore and test. For any issues encountered or feedback, please contact us at feedback.app@uidai.net.in."
In an X (formerly Twitter) post, UIDAI urged users to download the early-access version of the app to experience instant, paperless Aadhaar verification.
While the government issues a physical Aadhaar card to all holders, its digital copy streamlines the authentication process and cuts down on the use of physical documents. Additionally, it serves as proof of identity for admissions, banking, driving licenses, passports, and various other services.
Key Features Of the New Aadhaar App
- Users can share their Aadhaar ID digitally. No need for physical copies.
- The app allows the sharing of Aadhaar details via QR code or verifiable credentials.
- The details are shared in masked form, which means users don't have to reveal their full 12-digit number.
- Set up at least five Aadhaar profiles that can be managed on the same device, provided they are linked to the same registered mobile number.
- The feature is particularly beneficial for parents whose children are registered on their contact number.
- It supports biometric locking/unlocking.
- Once enabled, the biometric data stored in the Aadhaar profile remains locked until it is temporarily unlocked or disabled by the system.
How To Use The New Aadhaar App
- Download the Aadhaar app from the Play Store or App Store.
- Open the app, select your preferred language and enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number.
- Use the registered number to receive the OTP.
- Authenticate via face-scan or biometric.
- Add Aadhaar profile.
- Create a six-digit security PIN to lock and protect the profile.
- Once setup is complete, users can view their Aadhaar details, retrieve your QR code, share verifiable credentials, lock/unlock biometrics.
