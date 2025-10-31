Aadhaar Updates To Become Faster, Easier From November 1

In a major update, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made several significant changes that will make Aadhaar updates faster, easier, and completely digital. Starting November 1, 2025, people will be able to update key information like their name, address, date of birth, or mobile number online, eliminating the need to visit an enrolment centre or stand in long queues.

According to UIDAI, this move is part of an effort to make Aadhaar services more secure, user-friendly, and time efficient. Now, citizens can update their identity details from the comfort of their homes with just a few clicks.

Previously, corrections or updates required an in-person visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, but with the new system, the entire process can be completed online.

The information shared by users will be digitally verified, including government documents like PAN cards, passports, driving licenses, or ration cards. This will make the process both faster and more reliable.

Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline

As per the new guidelines, the government has made Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory for all PAN holders by December 31, 2025. If one does not link it, the PAN card will be deactivated from January 1, 2026, and will become invalid for all tax and financial transactions.

New PAN card applicants will also be required to complete Aadhaar-based verification during the application process.

Simplified Digital KYC

The Know Your Customer (KYC) process at banks and financial institutions has now become completely paperless and simple. Users can complete KYC through the following methods:

Aadhaar OTP-based verification

Video KYC

In-person verification (optional)

Revised fee structure

UIDAI has also implemented a new fee structure for Aadhaar services, effective November 1st:

Name, address, or mobile number update: Rs 75

Biometrics (fingerprint, iris scan, or photo) update: Rs 125

Biometric updates free for children aged 5-7 and 15-17 years

Online document updates free until June 14, 2026, Rs 75 thereafter at centres

Aadhaar reprint: Rs 40

Home enrolment service: Rs 700 for the first applicant, Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address