"Never Too Late": Shashi Tharoor Praises Disabled Mother Of Two Cracking IAS

Thiruvananthapuram Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has praised a 40-year-old woman with a hearing disability for cracking the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exam in 2024.

Nisa Unnirajan, a mother of two from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, achieved a remarkable rank of AIR 1000 in the country's most prestigious exam.

In a post on X, Mr Tharoor congratulated Ms Unnirajan and wrote, "A 40-year-old disabled mother from Thiruvananthapuram cracked the IAS while raising two kids. Congratulations Nisa Unnirajan!"

"It's never too late - an inspiring story!" he wrote, posting a newspaper clipping about Ms Unnirajan.

For Ms Unnirajan, it all started at the age of 35, and her perseverance proved it was never too late for anything.

Reacting to Mr Tharoor's post, several social media users congratulated Ms Unnirajan on clearing the Civil Services Exam 2024.

A user wrote, "Congrats on the largest scale I can offer, Nisa Unnirajan - truly a warrior in every way imaginable!"

Congrats on the largest scale I can offer, Nisa Unnirajan — truly a warrior in every way imaginable!

Another added, "Example of all possibilities with full determination & persistence efforts..!"

Example of all possibilities with full determination & persistence efforts..!

"Very inspiring. One has to be focused and committed," read another comment.

One has to be focused and committed..

Despite securing the 1000th rank, Ms Unnirajan will get the IAS, as she is under the disabled category.

The mother of two balanced her personal and professional responsibilities. She has been raising 7-year-old Thanvi and 11-year-old Nandana while also working full-time, the Times of India reported.

Ms Unnirajan received immense support from her family. Her husband, Arun, is a software engineer, and her father, Unnirajan, is a retired police clerk.

She took training at a private academy in the state capital and drew inspiration from Kottayam sub-collector Ranjith, who also has a hearing impairment.

Ms Unnirajan now aspires to work for the nation as a dedicated and caring civil servant.