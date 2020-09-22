'Never Consumed Drugs': Actor Dia Mirza Hits Out At 'Frivolous' Reporting

Actor Dia Mirza tweeted angrily today on allegations about drug use (File)

Actor Dia Mirza has "strongly and categorically" refuted allegations that she has ever purchased or consumed narcotic or contraband substances. In a set of three firmly-worded tweets posted Tuesday evening, Ms Mirza criticised "frivolous" reportage that was damaging her career.

"I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substance of any form in my life. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career, which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work," the actor tweeted.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with malafide intentions. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law-abiding citizen of India," she added.

Ms Mirza then thanked her supporters for standing by her at this time.

The tweets come amid a widening probe into an alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood and its links to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Earlier today A-lister Deepika Padukone's manager was summoned for questioning by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), which has registered a case based on alleged WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's phone.

The conversations allegedly centred on buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, her reported boyfriend. Ms Chakraborty, who is accused by Mr Rajput's family of a role in his death, was arrested by the NCB on charges of arranging drugs.

Sources in the anti-drugs agency told NDTV she had named actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan after multiple days of questioning. The agency is likely to call them this week, sources added.

Ms Chakraborty, who is currently lodged at Byculla Jail in Mumbai, has denied the NCB's allegations that she is an active member of a "drug syndicate".

Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old Bollywood star, was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.

What began as a suicide investigation became a larger probe by the CBI after the actor's family accused his Ms Chakraborty of exploiting him for money, medicating him and playing a role in his death.

In a separate case, registered based on the seizure of 59 grams of marijuana in Mumbai, the NCB has arrested around 15 persons. Besides Ms Chakraborty and her brother Showik, the 15 include two employees of Mr Rajput and alleged drug dealers who have been linked to Bollywood.

This morning a Mumbai court said Ms Chakraborty will stay in jail till October 6 (her judicial custody ended today). Both the actor and her brother have moved the Mumbai High Court for bail; the matter will be heard tomorrow.