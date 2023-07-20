Breaking News
Netflix Ends Password Sharing In India, Says Account Only For A Household
Netflix on Thursday announced that it has ended password sharing in India, announcing that only members of a household will be able to access one account. "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming giant said in a statement.
