Netflix Adds Nearly 6 Million Subscribers After Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix on Wednesday said subscriptions to the streaming television service climbed to more than 238 million in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix finished the recently ended quarter with an addition 5.9 million subscribers and a profit of $1.5 billion, according to an earnings release.

"We're seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as the uptake of our extra member feature," Netflix said in a letter to shareholders.

