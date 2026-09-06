How Tourism Can Save Nepal's Economy As It Recovers From Devastating Floods

On August 26, 2026, a high-altitude glacial collapse triggered a sudden, catastrophic flash flood down the Lhende Khola and Bhote Koshi river systems in Nepal. The devastating event has since claimed many lives, left many missing, and damaged crucial infrastructure across the region. The event also puts the spotlight back on the Himalayas and draws immediate global attention.

By wiping out critical transit points like Gyirong Port and Rasuwagadhi along the Nepal-Tibet border, damaging hydropower assets, and claiming lives, the calamity has also triggered a broader environmental debate. The visuals cast a shadow not only on the nation's present state but also on a future that now hangs in the balance.

Nepal has enjoyed tourism from all areas of the world, welcoming people from all walks of life. In this time of crisis, this tiny Himalayan nation needs care, not abandonment.

Nepal's Tourism Economy

Tourism contributes a significant share to Nepal's national economy and employs people either directly or indirectly. From pilgrimages to leisure travel, Nepal's rich culture, traditions, and Himalayan backdrop attract tourists from across the globe. Therefore, during an environmental and economic crisis, sustaining tourism becomes more than just preserving an industry.

In Nepal, tourism is far more than a leisure sector; it is a primary generator of foreign exchange, tax revenues, and employment across the country. Directly accounting for roughly 7% of Nepal's GDP -- more than $3 billion -- and supporting about a million jobs, tourism generates widespread economic impact.

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NDTV spoke to experts from Nepal to better understand this impact.

Shashi Kant Chaudhary, Director and Senior Economist at the Nepal Environmental Research Institute (NERI), highlights how visitor spending fuels national recovery: "Tourism is already a major contributor to Nepal's economy. Greater tourism spending generates income across hotels, restaurants, transport, guides, farmers, artisans, and other local businesses, while also generating additional tax and foreign-exchange revenues for the government. Renewed tourism can strengthen the government's fiscal capacity to allocate more resources to disaster-affected communities and areas for faster recovery, reconstruction, and rebuilding."

Echoing this economic reality, Ramesh Raj Pant, Assistant Professor at the Central Department of Environmental Science, Tribhuvan University, emphasises the role of tourism in rural stability: "Tourism in Nepal is a cornerstone of national economic development, contributing significantly to foreign exchange earnings, employment generation, and overall prosperity of Nepal."

"It contributes the major portion of Nepal's GDP and sustains hundreds of thousands of jobs across trekking, pilgrimage, hospitality, and guiding services. The Rasuwagadhi route, a gateway to China and the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, has seen rising traffic. The recent Bhotekoshi-Trisuli floods caused tragic losses. Sustaining tourism is therefore essential not only for revenue but also for post-disaster recovery, as it provides foreign exchange and keeps rural economies alive and environmental sustainability," he adds.

Overcoming Perception Biases

Expecting travellers to visit without any fear would be unrealistic. Visuals of gushing water and collapsing infrastructure are bound to induce anxiety in the minds of global travellers. However, viewing the entire country as unsafe creates an inaccurate perception that inflicts further harm on local communities.

Speaking on how the incident could shape public perception, renowned Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala made a heartfelt appeal to international travellers recently. She said, "We don't want to be known as 'Oh, shun this country, it's full of disaster'. Tourism is a breath of life-let's keep that in mind. The rest of the nation does need tourism. We want to be known for what we were meant to be known for: beautiful weather, strong Himalayas, great nature, great people, culture, and tradition."

Adding to the appeal, Shashi Kant Chaudhary said, "Safety and security are one of the stronger pillars of Nepal's tourism sector. The tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (the guest is like God) is deeply embedded in Nepali society. In remote areas, if a traveller encounters difficulty, the local community often reaches them first, even before the authorities arrive. This strong sense of community responsibility provides visitors with an additional layer of support."

Chaudhary urges global travellers to look beyond localized disaster imagery.

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"I would urge global travellers not to judge the entire country through the lens of disturbing images or videos of the recent Bhotekoshi disaster. Humans naturally tend to fall into recency and extrapolation biases, where a highly visible disaster can create the impression that an entire country has been affected. The impact of the Bhotekoshi disaster has been geographically localised. It disrupted only one route to Manasarovar and one route to Langtang Valley, while alternative routes to both destinations remain intact. The country's other major tourism destinations and activities continue to function normally," he says.

The vast majority of Nepal's premier destinations, including Pokhara, Chitwan, Lumbini, Pashupatinath, the Everest region, and the Annapurna Circuit, continue to welcome visitors safely.

Travel as an Act of Solidarity

Ramesh Raj Pant frames visitor presence as active support: "Natural disasters are part of Nepal's Himalayan geography, but resilience is equally part of its identity. Global travellers should understand that Nepal is investing in disaster-resilient infrastructure, improved communication systems, and safer tourism routes. Visiting Nepal is not just about adventure; it is an act of solidarity that helps communities rebuild. The perception of Nepal as 'unsafe' must be balanced with recognition of its resilience, preparedness, and hospitality of Nepalese people."

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Global Support, Shared Responsibility

Nepal contributes less than 0.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet its high-altitude topography leaves it exposed to escalating climate hazards. Responding to these challenges requires global responsibility and regional collaboration.

Highlighting Nepal's irreplaceable tourism offerings, Chaudhary calls on neighboring nations, particularly India, to maintain travel ties: "The world should see Nepal not simply as a country vulnerable to disasters, but as a country of remarkable resilience, extraordinary tourism assets, and strong potential for sustainable recovery."

"Nepal is home to eight of the world's fourteen peaks above 8,000 metres. Pashupatinath, revered as the abode of Lord Shiva, and Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, are major centres of faith and pilgrimage for Hindu and Buddhist communities worldwide. These unique tourism assets cannot be replicated elsewhere," says Chaudhary.

"India, in particular, can play a crucial role because of its geographical proximity, strong cultural and religious connections, and relatively easy access to Nepal. Therefore, I would invite our friends in India to continue visiting Nepal and spending at its tourism destinations. Every responsible visit can be an expression of solidarity with Nepal and a direct contribution to the livelihoods of local communities as they recover and rebuild," he adds.

Shaping Global Responsibility

Calling for structural investments and transboundary partnerships, Pant outlines the way forward: "The floods shape perceptions, but they should also shape global responsibility. Nepal's tourism is fragile, yet vital. Every visitor supports livelihoods, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship. Continue to travel here, especially for pilgrimage and ecotourism. Supporting policy reforms and investments in resilient infrastructure. Promoting Nepal as a destination of courage and recovery, not just vulnerability. The August 2026 floods remind us that Nepal's tourism is deeply intertwined with its climate and land topography. The Trishuli River Basin and the Rasuwagadhi route exemplify both vulnerability and opportunity. For Nepal to bounce back, tourism must flow."

Addressing the broader environmental reality across the region, Pant notes, "Nepal, India, and China must work together to build robust early warning systems, strengthen basin management, and monitor GLOFs (glacial lake outburst floods) to safeguard lives and property in the future. Nepal's contribution to global greenhouse-gas emissions is negligible, yet the Himalayan nation finds itself on the frontline of climate devastation."

The Way Forward

The path through Nepal's climate vulnerability and post-disaster recovery relies on proactive infrastructure upgrades, regional cooperation, and continued international travel. For Nepal to come out stronger, the country and its regional partners must focus on broader safety and resilience while building structures that tackle the root of the problem -- climate change.