"No Boasting": Shashi Tharoor's Advice To Media As India Sends Help To Nepal

Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor has welcomed India's prompt relief for Nepal in the wake of the devastating flash floods, but warned against the 2016-style boasting in the Indian media about the help extended to the neighbouring country.

Calling the 2016 episode a low point in India-Nepal ties, Shashi Tharoor, speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, said he has always called for a change in India's approach to Nepal.

In 2016, when Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake, the coverage of Indian relief efforts in sections of the Indian media had led to widespread anger and resentment among the Nepalese people.

Calling the media coverage then "problematic", Tharoor said those in distress and getting help need not be told so by those who are giving help.

"During the earthquake, India provided commendable help, but the way the media covered it, the boasting was in bad taste. That was a low point. Even though the assistance given by India was tangible, the coverage of it was problematic," Tharoor said, adding, "Media needs to be as sensitive about the relationship as the government.

Commending the instant response of the Government of India to the flash floods tragedy, Tharoor said that's what neighbours do.

"I am sure there will be more relief and the government will do whatever is needed. We are the nearest neighbours to Nepal and stand in solidarity. That's how it is done."

Calling for a change in India's attitude towards Nepal, Tharoor said it is important for New Delhi to treat Nepal as a sovereign, equal country.

Calling the undeclared 2016 economic blockade of Nepal "a Himalayan blunder", Tharoor said it damaged Delhi-Kathmandu ties.

"I have always argued that India needed to change its approach to Nepal. I have been an open and vocal critic of the undeclared economic blockade of 2016. It was a Himalayan blunder, a colossal blunder. Though the government had said India had nothing to do with it, it damaged our ties. We need to show Nepal the respect that a sovereign and equal country deserves," Tharoor stated.

While maintaining that historical and cultural relations are important, he insisted that ties must go beyond that.

"The roti-beti relationship is important, but the relationship has to go beyond that. The process of respectful dialogue is fundamental to taking our relationship forward. We must show that their views are important for us."

The former diplomat, however, lauded ties as they stand now, saying he is far less worried about them today than he was a few years ago.

"We are in a good place today. I am much less worried about the relationship than I was a few years ago. Today the body language on both sides is positive, and the latest evidence is India's immediate relief on Wednesday after the floods."

"More and more people on both sides are of the same view now," Tharoor concluded.