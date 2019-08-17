Nehru-Gandhi Family Has 'Brand Equity': Congress's Adhir Chowdhury

Sonia Gandhi, 72, has been appointed the interim Congress president.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has said it will be tough for any leader from outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to run the party, as it has "brand equity".

He also said the revival of the Congress largely depended on the weakening of regional parties that lack ideology, and claimed that the country was headed for "bipolar politics".

Mr Chowdhury said only a party like the Congress, with its "strong" ideological mooring, and pan-India presence, can counter the "communal juggernaut" of the BJP.

"The way regional parties are functioning, they will lose their importance in the days to come. Their losing importance means the nation will head towards bipolar politics.

"When there is bipolar politics, we would again come back to power. So, the future of the Congress is bright," Mr Chowdhury said.

Responding to a question, he said regional parties lack ideological motivation and mass support a national party like the Congress has.

He said Sonia Gandhi was reluctant to lead the party once again, but yielded to the request of senior Congress functionaries when the organisation was facing a "crisis" after Rahul Gandhi's resignation.

"Sonia Gandhi has led the party in times of crisis. It was due to her leadership in difficult times that the Congress was able to form the government twice in 2004 and 2009," he said.

The Congress leader from West Bengal said while Sonia Gandhi heads the party as interim chief, efforts are underway to elect a new party president.

Mr Chowdhury, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) - the highest decision-making body of the party - however, noted it would be tough for someone from outside the Gandhi family to run the party.

Sonia Gandhi, 72, was appointed the interim Congress president barely 20 months after she had voluntarily relinquished the post in favour of son Rahul, who refused to continue as the party chief after the humiliating 2019 general election defeat.

